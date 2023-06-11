Magazine

Ederson is Manchester City’s unlikely European hero

Rodri's cool finish in the 68th minute earned City its long-awaited first Champions League title, but only after Brazilian Ederson kept it in the match with a brilliant point-blank save to deny Lautaro Martinez.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 06:53 IST , ISTANBUL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson makes a save to deny Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, on June 10, 2023.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson makes a save to deny Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson makes a save to deny Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City scorer Rodri was named UEFA’s man-of-the-match, but goalkeeper Ederson made a strong case for the award after his inspired saves kept Inter Milan at bay in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Rodri’s cool finish in the 68th minute earned City its long-awaited first Champions League title, but only after Brazilian Ederson kept it in the match with a brilliant point-blank save to deny Lautaro Martinez.

Manchester City beats Inter Milan to clinch maiden UCL title; wins treble

“The defeat teaches a lot, it was five years of disappointments, we were shattered, but we picked up the pieces and rebuilt ourselves. And the new pieces that arrived helped a lot too,” Ederson told Brazilian TV channel TNT Sports.

Inter was starting to cause trouble for a nervous City when Manuel Akanji delivered a hospital pass intended for Bernardo Silva and Lautaro anticipated it to go one-on-one with Ederson.

The Brazilian keeper, however, made himself big to limit Lautaro’s angles and blocked the Argentine’s strike with his body.

After Rodri scored, Inter pressed for a late equaliser and Ederson made two brilliant stops at the death.

In the 88th minute, he kept out a point-blank header from substitute Romelu Lukaku and in the last play of the match, Ederson shone again as a corner was taken to the near post where Francesco Acerbi flicked the ball into the box and Ederson made a diving save moments before the final whistle.

“This year I dedicated myself a lot, worked hard, gave up a lot of things to be rewarded,” Ederson said.

“I am still in a state of ecstasy, I want to enjoy it now, enjoy it, enjoy it with my family too. Now it’s time to celebrate.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
