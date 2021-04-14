Champions League Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League quarterfinal second leg UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Updates: Follow the commentary and score from the quarterfinal second leg fixture between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 April, 2021 23:20 IST Liverpool will host Real Madrid in the reverse leg of the 2020-21 Champions League quarterfinals after losing the away game 1-3 (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 April, 2021 23:20 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg featuring Liverpool and Real Madrid on Wednesday.LIVE UPDATES:Injury News - The home team Liverpool FC from the Premier League will be without the likes of Virgil van Dijk (Knee), Joel Matip (Ankle), Joe Gomez (Knee) and captain Jordan Henderson (Groin) in today's match due to various injuries.The visitor Real Madrid CF from the La Liga will miss the services of skipper Sergio Ramos (Muscle injury), Eden Hazard (Ankle), Dani Carvajal (Muscle), Lucas Vazquez (Knee) and Raphael Varane, who had tested positive for the coronavirus.First Leg Results - Real Madrid holds a 3-1 aggregate lead in this 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie after beating Liverpool at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium last week.Borussia Dortmund will host Manchester City in the other last-eight encounter tonight. Pep Guardiola's Man City holds a 2-1 aggregate advantage in that tie.Where can you watch the Champions League live in India?Live telecast of the UCL 2020-21 quarterfinals will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. SONY LIV will provide live streaming online.