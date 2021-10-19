Football Champions League Champions League Liverpool's Alisson, Fabinho back for Atletico game, but Thiago still out Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho will return to the squad for Tuesday's Champions League group match away to Atletico Madrid. Reuters 19 October, 2021 08:59 IST Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 19 October, 2021 08:59 IST Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho will return to the squad for Tuesday's Champions League group match away to Atletico Madrid. But midfielder Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined with a calf injury, the Premier League club said.Brazil internationals Alisson and Fabinho missed last weekend's 5-0 Premier League win at Watford after playing for their national team in the midweek. UCL Preview: Neymar out, Atletico-Liverpool meet again in the Champions League Midfielder Curtis Jones will also miss Tuesday's game at the Wanda Metropolitano, but manager Juergen Klopp expects the 20-year-old to be fit for Sunday's league game at Manchester United.Liverpool is top of the Champions League's Group B on six points from two games, two points ahead of second-placed Atletico, while Porto is third with one point and AC Milan bottom without a point. Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :