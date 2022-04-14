Football UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League Champions League: Man City holds off frustrated Atletico Madrid to reach semifinals City, bidding to win European club football's most prestigious trophy for the first time, will play the record 13-times champion Real Madrid in the semifinals. MADRID 14 April, 2022 02:46 IST Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake of Manchester City celebrate with teammates after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City at Wanda Metropolitano. - GETTY IMAGES MADRID 14 April, 2022 02:46 IST Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semifinals 1-0 on aggregate.Tensions boiled over in the closing stages and Atletico defender Felipe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card before the teams played out 12 minutes of added time.The English champion dominated the first half and Ilkay Gundogan struck the post with its best chance after a flowing move down the right.AS IT HAPPENED | Champions League Highlights Atletico Madrid vs Man City: City qualifies for semis with 1-0 aggregate score; match goalless Atletico enjoyed more possession after the interval and threatened to score the goal that would have taken the game into extra time but were unable to break down the visitors' defence.City, bidding to win European club football's most prestigious trophy for the first time, will play the record 13-times champion Real Madrid in the semifinals. Read more stories on UEFA Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :