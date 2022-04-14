Champions League: Man City holds off frustrated Atletico Madrid to reach semifinals

Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semifinals 1-0 on aggregate.

Tensions boiled over in the closing stages and Atletico defender Felipe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card before the teams played out 12 minutes of added time.

The English champion dominated the first half and Ilkay Gundogan struck the post with its best chance after a flowing move down the right.

Atletico enjoyed more possession after the interval and threatened to score the goal that would have taken the game into extra time but were unable to break down the visitors' defence.

City, bidding to win European club football's most prestigious trophy for the first time, will play the record 13-times champion Real Madrid in the semifinals.