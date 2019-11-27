Mbappe stays at PSG '100 per cent' as Leonardo reveals progress in contract talks

Kylian Mbappe is "100 per cent" staying at Paris Saint-Germain amid links to Real Madrid insisted sporting director Leonardo, who revealed contract negotiations are progressing.

PSG star Mbappe scored as the visitor salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw away to Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane reaffirmed his admiration for Mbappe on the eve of the Group A blockbuster, saying: "I am already in love with him".

Mbappe made an impact against his reported suitor at the Santiago Bernabeu, where PSG sealed top spot ahead of La Liga giant Madrid.

Asked about Mbappe's future, Leonardo told RMC: "Mbappe will stay here, 100 per cent. He is a PSG player. The rest is the rest."

"We will see. We are advancing, advancing slowly but we are advancing," Leonardo added when asked about a contract extension.

France international Mbappe dazzled last season with 39 goals in all competitions as PSG won the Ligue 1 title.

This term, World Cup winner Mbappe has 10 goals across all competitions – including five in Ligue 1 for Thomas Tuchel's side.