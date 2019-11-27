Football Champions League Champions League Mbappe stays at PSG '100 per cent' as Leonardo reveals progress in contract talks Leonardo addressed the future of Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe following Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw in the Spanish capital. Sacha Pisani 27 November, 2019 06:48 IST PSG forward Kylian Mbappe in action against Real Madrid - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 27 November, 2019 06:48 IST Kylian Mbappe is "100 per cent" staying at Paris Saint-Germain amid links to Real Madrid insisted sporting director Leonardo, who revealed contract negotiations are progressing.PSG star Mbappe scored as the visitor salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw away to Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. 81' @KMbappe gets one back! Game on! (1-2) ! #RMPSG pic.twitter.com/Tl7tuSrtyX— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 26, 2019 Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane reaffirmed his admiration for Mbappe on the eve of the Group A blockbuster, saying: "I am already in love with him".Mbappe made an impact against his reported suitor at the Santiago Bernabeu, where PSG sealed top spot ahead of La Liga giant Madrid.Asked about Mbappe's future, Leonardo told RMC: "Mbappe will stay here, 100 per cent. He is a PSG player. The rest is the rest.""We will see. We are advancing, advancing slowly but we are advancing," Leonardo added when asked about a contract extension.France international Mbappe dazzled last season with 39 goals in all competitions as PSG won the Ligue 1 title.This term, World Cup winner Mbappe has 10 goals across all competitions – including five in Ligue 1 for Thomas Tuchel's side. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos