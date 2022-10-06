Messi first player to score against 40 different teams in Champions League

Lionel Messi on Wednesday became the first player to score against 40 different opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with Benfica the latest to be added to his list. The Argentine striker also has now scored in his sixth straight game in all competitions for club and country.

Also Read PSG manager reveals why Messi was substituted after scoring against Benfica in Champions League

Messi opened the scoring midway through the first half against Benfica after a link-up play involving Kylian Mbappe and Neymar before a trademark curling left-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Just last week, Messi became third on list of most goals in men’s international history when he scored in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Jamaica.

He's behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Ali Daei. Messi now has 90 goals in 164 appearances for Argentina. He is also second, behind Ronaldo, on the list of top active international goalscorers and is followed by India captain Sunil Chhetri, who has 84 goals in 131 matches.