UEFA Champions League

Veteran Giroud ‘hungry’ for Champions League success with Milan

Veteran France striker Giroud won the competition with Chelsea in 2021 and wants to continue his Indian summer at Milan with another triumph after winning the Serie A title last season.

AFP
MILAN 09 May, 2023 19:25 IST
MILAN 09 May, 2023 19:25 IST
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan’s French striker Olivier Giroud.

FILE PHOTO: AC Milan’s French striker Olivier Giroud. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Veteran France striker Giroud won the competition with Chelsea in 2021 and wants to continue his Indian summer at Milan with another triumph after winning the Serie A title last season.

Olivier Giroud said Tuesday that he has a young man’s hunger for European success ahead of AC Milan’s all-Italian Champions League semifinal with Inter Milan.

Veteran France striker Giroud won the competition with Chelsea in 2021 and wants to continue his Indian summer at Milan with another triumph after winning the Serie A title last season.

Milan hosts local rival Inter on Wednesday in the first leg of the biggest local derby the Italian city has seen for nearly two decades.

Also Read
Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Champions League?

“I’m motivated more than ever. For me it’s a big opportunity to win it again. Almost 37 years old but still hungry like a young boy,” Giroud told reporters.

“In football it’s never good to underestimate the others. I know what I’m talking about. At that level every single game is very tough and it’s on small margins, small details, that you win it.”

Giroud was a key figure in Milan’s league title win this time last year and this season has netted five times in his team’s impressive run to a blockbuster derby in the last four.

He scored the decisive goal which sent Milan through at the expense of Napoli, which last week dethroned the seven-time king of Europe as champion of Italy.

‘Just want to dream’

Milan is gunning for its first Champions League final since the last time it won the competition back in 2007.

“We are focused on Inter and we just want to dream,” added Giroud.

“This club is special... Last year I couldn’t hope for better than to win the Scudetto first year and in the second year still be in the race for the top four and in a semifinal of the Champions League. I’m very proud of this team.”

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us