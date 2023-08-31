MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid and Napoli drawn in Group C

Spanish Giants Real Madrid was drawn into the same group as Serie A winner Napoli during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw held in Monaco on Thursday.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 22:11 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti points during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti points during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) | Photo Credit: Lalo R. Villar
infoIcon

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti points during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar) | Photo Credit: Lalo R. Villar

Spanish Giants Real Madrid was drawn into the same group as Serie A winner Napoli during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw held in Monaco on Thursday.

RELATED: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw LIVE

The draw is in particular a special affair for Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti who managed Napoli before returning to Madrid for his second spell in charge.

- More to follow

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
