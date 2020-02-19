Robertson: Liverpool can't take Anfield for granted

Andy Robertson warned Liverpool not to take Anfield for granted in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Champions League holder Liverpool will go into the return leg against Atletico on March 11 trailing 1-0 on aggregate after its loss at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

But while the Premier League leader will be eyeing yet another special European outing at Anfield, Robertson said his team had to make sure it got the job done.

"We can't take that for granted. Anfield's big, Anfield's amazing for us but we can't take it for granted," he told reporters.

"I know the fans won't but the fans can't take it for granted either that it will just be another special Anfield night. We need to try and make it an Anfield night.

"And that's up to the players and it's up to the fans to all come together to try and make it a special night and hopefully we can do it."

Liverpool failed to have a shot on target in Madrid, where it was frustrated by Atletico after Saul Niguez's fourth-minute opener.

Robertson, whose team is 25 points clear atop the Premier League, said Jurgen Klopp's side would need to be at its best in the return leg.

"We are confident that we can win any game so we need to win this game. We know we need to beat them and we need to beat them with a scoreline that suits us," the left-back said.

"We, obviously, can't really concede. We have been in this position before. You know Napoli at home, we had that same situation in the group stages [last season].

"We have had these situations before but if we are not at 100 per cent then we will not win the game. We've got a couple of games before then and then we will be 100 per cent ready for this game."