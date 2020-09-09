Football Champions League Champions League UEFA moves Champions League draw from Athens over health concerns The draws for this season's Champions League and Europa League group stages have been moved from Athens due to COVID-19 concerns. Reuters BERN 09 September, 2020 19:11 IST The Champions League group stage will start later than usual on October 20, a knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic which interrupted last season and caused it to finish in August. - AP Photo Reuters BERN 09 September, 2020 19:11 IST The draws for this season's Champions League and Europa League group stages have been moved from Athens because they would break local COVID-19 rules about large indoor gatherings, UEFA said on Wednesday.The European football body said that the Champions League draw would instead take place without guests -- such as club representatives -- at its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on October 1 with the Europa League draw the following day in the same venue.READ: Arteta rebuilds as Arsenal fans long for Champions League returnThe decision followed talks with Greek authorities, UEFA said.“All parties agreed that the top priority must remain public health and that it currently would not be possible to organise an event of such size with guests in Athens, as it would violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events,” said a UEFA statement.The Champions League group stage will start later than usual on October 20, a knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic which interrupted last season and caused it to finish in August. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos