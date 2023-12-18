UEFA Champions League, Europa League round of 16 knockout draw LIVE Updates: Barcelona drawn against Napoli, Inter and Atletico to face-off

December 18, 2023 16:04

How does the Europa League knockout draw work?

The knockout stage in Europa League will begin with a play-off round, where the UEL group runners-up will go head-to-head with the third-placed teams in the UCL, for a spot in the UEL Round of 16. Benfica, AC Milan and Galatasaray are among the eight teams dropping down from the UCL.