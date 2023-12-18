MagazineBuy Print

Live

UEFA Champions League, Europa League round of 16 knockout draw LIVE Updates: Barcelona drawn against Napoli, Inter and Atletico to face-off

UCL, UEL knockout draw: Follow for all live updates from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League round of 16 knockout draw happening in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Updated : Dec 18, 2023 17:16 IST

Team Sportstar
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on June 8, 2023 shows the Champions League trophy on the pitch of Ataturk Olympic Stadium, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul. Manchester City will play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10, 2023. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on June 8, 2023 shows the Champions League trophy on the pitch of Ataturk Olympic Stadium, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul. Manchester City will play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10, 2023. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) | Photo Credit: OZAN KOSE
lightbox-info

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on June 8, 2023 shows the Champions League trophy on the pitch of Ataturk Olympic Stadium, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul. Manchester City will play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10, 2023. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) | Photo Credit: OZAN KOSE

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League knockout draw happening in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

  • December 18, 2023 17:12
    Champions League draw key takeaways
    • Napoli facing Barcelona could arguably be the biggest match of the round of 16 draw.
    • PSG, which was an unseeded team in the draw could have been drawn with a European heavyweight but will be happy to face Real Sociedad.
    • Inter Milan. last year’s finalist will be facing Ateltico, which is also a fixture featuring big names from both sides.
    • Defending champions Man City will be facing underdog FC Copenhagen, which has qualified to the round of 16 only for the second time in club history.
    • Lastly, European giants, Real Madrid will be facing RB Leipzig.

  • December 18, 2023 17:01
    UCL Round of 16 draw results!

    FC Porto vs Arsenal 

    Napoli vs Barcelona 

    PSG vs Real Sociedad

    Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid 

    PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund 

    Lazio vs Bayern Munich

    FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City 

    RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

  • December 18, 2023 16:52
    Champions League round of 16 dates

    The first leg will be played on February 13-14 and February 20-21.

    The second leg match is scheduled to be played on March 5-6 and March 12-13.

  • December 18, 2023 16:50
    Leipzig to play the mighty Madrid

    Madrid will face the Leipzig in the round of 16. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:49
    Copenhagen to play Man City

    Champions Man City to play Copenhagen. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:48
    Lazio to face Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich to play against Lazio in the round of 16. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:47
    PSV Eindhoven drawn with Borussia Dortmund

    Dortmund is set to face PSV in the round of 16. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:46
    Inter Milan faces Atletico Madrid

    Last year’s finalist, Inter to face Atletico Madrid. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:45
    PSG to face Real Sociedad

    PSG will be facing Real Sociedad which was its group winner.

  • December 18, 2023 16:44
    Barcelona darwn with Napoli!

    Barcelona will play against Napoli in the round of 16. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:43
    FC Porto faces Arsenal

    FC Porto is set to face Arsenal. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:38
    John Terry is here!!

    Chelsea legend, John Terry has been welcomed to draw the teams. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:36
    Georgio Marchetti takes the stage

    UEFA Deputy General secretary, Georgio Marchetti will be overseeing the draw proceedings. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:34
    THE DRAW BEGINS!!!

    The draw begins as we are taken through all the teams qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League!!

  • December 18, 2023 16:04
    How does the Europa League knockout draw work?

    The knockout stage in Europa League will begin with a play-off round, where the UEL group runners-up will go head-to-head with the third-placed teams in the UCL, for a spot in the UEL Round of 16. Benfica, AC Milan and Galatasaray are among the eight teams dropping down from the UCL. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:03
    How does the Champions League knockout draw work?

    In the Champions League, the eight group winners will be in the seeded category while the runners up will be unseeded. The seeded eight will be paired only with an unseeded team in the Round of 16. 

  • December 18, 2023 16:01
    Teams qualified for the Europa League knockouts

    UEL Group Winners - Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, West Ham, Brighton, Rangers

    UEL Group Runners-up - Sporting CP, Toulouse, Roma, Qarabag, Rennes, Freiburg, Marseille, Sparta Prague

    UCL Group Third-placed teams - Feyenoord, Young Boys, Galatasaray, RC Lens, Braga, Benfica, AC Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk

  • December 18, 2023 16:00
    Teams qualified for the Champions League knockouts

    Group Winners (seeded teams) - Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad

    Group Runners-up (unseeded teams) - Copenhagen, Inter ,Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Porto and PSV Eindhoven

  • December 18, 2023 15:59
    How to watch the the UCL and UEL knockout draw?

    Both draws will be will be broadcast live on Sony Network in India. The event can also be live-streamed on SonyLiv or UEFA’s official website.

  • December 18, 2023 15:58
    When is the round of 16 draw starting?

    Both draws will happen on December 18, Monday. The UCL draw is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST, while the UEL draw will happen at 5:30 PM IST. 

  • December 18, 2023 15:57
    Preview - UCL and UEL round of 16 draw

    After a thrilling group stage in both the Champions League and Europa League, the qualified teams will now see thier fate in the knockout rounds where the top teams of Europe will go head-to-head in search of continental glory.

    The draw is taking place in UEFA’s main headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. 

