UEFA Champions League, Europa League round of 16 knockout draw LIVE Updates: Barcelona drawn against Napoli, Inter and Atletico to face-off

- December 18, 2023 17:12Champions League draw key takeaways
- Napoli facing Barcelona could arguably be the biggest match of the round of 16 draw.
- PSG, which was an unseeded team in the draw could have been drawn with a European heavyweight but will be happy to face Real Sociedad.
- Inter Milan. last year’s finalist will be facing Ateltico, which is also a fixture featuring big names from both sides.
- Defending champions Man City will be facing underdog FC Copenhagen, which has qualified to the round of 16 only for the second time in club history.
- Lastly, European giants, Real Madrid will be facing RB Leipzig.
- December 18, 2023 17:01UCL Round of 16 draw results!
FC Porto vs Arsenal
Napoli vs Barcelona
PSG vs Real Sociedad
Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid
- December 18, 2023 16:52Champions League round of 16 dates
The first leg will be played on February 13-14 and February 20-21.
The second leg match is scheduled to be played on March 5-6 and March 12-13.
- December 18, 2023 16:50Leipzig to play the mighty Madrid
Madrid will face the Leipzig in the round of 16.
- December 18, 2023 16:49Copenhagen to play Man City
Champions Man City to play Copenhagen.
- December 18, 2023 16:48Lazio to face Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich to play against Lazio in the round of 16.
- December 18, 2023 16:47PSV Eindhoven drawn with Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund is set to face PSV in the round of 16.
- December 18, 2023 16:46Inter Milan faces Atletico Madrid
Last year’s finalist, Inter to face Atletico Madrid.
- December 18, 2023 16:45PSG to face Real Sociedad
PSG will be facing Real Sociedad which was its group winner.
- December 18, 2023 16:44Barcelona darwn with Napoli!
Barcelona will play against Napoli in the round of 16.
- December 18, 2023 16:43FC Porto faces Arsenal
FC Porto is set to face Arsenal.
- December 18, 2023 16:38John Terry is here!!
Chelsea legend, John Terry has been welcomed to draw the teams.
- December 18, 2023 16:36Georgio Marchetti takes the stage
UEFA Deputy General secretary, Georgio Marchetti will be overseeing the draw proceedings.
- December 18, 2023 16:34THE DRAW BEGINS!!!
The draw begins as we are taken through all the teams qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League!!
- December 18, 2023 16:04How does the Europa League knockout draw work?
The knockout stage in Europa League will begin with a play-off round, where the UEL group runners-up will go head-to-head with the third-placed teams in the UCL, for a spot in the UEL Round of 16. Benfica, AC Milan and Galatasaray are among the eight teams dropping down from the UCL.
- December 18, 2023 16:03How does the Champions League knockout draw work?
In the Champions League, the eight group winners will be in the seeded category while the runners up will be unseeded. The seeded eight will be paired only with an unseeded team in the Round of 16.
- December 18, 2023 16:01Teams qualified for the Europa League knockouts
UEL Group Winners - Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, West Ham, Brighton, Rangers
UEL Group Runners-up - Sporting CP, Toulouse, Roma, Qarabag, Rennes, Freiburg, Marseille, Sparta Prague
UCL Group Third-placed teams - Feyenoord, Young Boys, Galatasaray, RC Lens, Braga, Benfica, AC Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk
- December 18, 2023 16:00Teams qualified for the Champions League knockouts
Group Winners (seeded teams) - Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad
Group Runners-up (unseeded teams) - Copenhagen, Inter ,Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Porto and PSV Eindhoven
- December 18, 2023 15:59How to watch the the UCL and UEL knockout draw?
Both draws will be will be broadcast live on Sony Network in India. The event can also be live-streamed on SonyLiv or UEFA’s official website.
- December 18, 2023 15:58When is the round of 16 draw starting?
Both draws will happen on December 18, Monday. The UCL draw is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST, while the UEL draw will happen at 5:30 PM IST.
- December 18, 2023 15:57Preview - UCL and UEL round of 16 draw
After a thrilling group stage in both the Champions League and Europa League, the qualified teams will now see thier fate in the knockout rounds where the top teams of Europe will go head-to-head in search of continental glory.
The draw is taking place in UEFA’s main headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
