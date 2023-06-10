Manchester City will face Inter in the 2022-23 Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
This is Man City’s second Champions League final and if it wins, it would clinch the title for the first time in its history. It would also clinch the treble, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup.
FOLLOW THE MANCHESTER CITY VS INTER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 FINAL LIVE
Inter has three Champions League/European Cup titles. If it wins against City, it would be Inter’s first title since 2010 when it won the treble under Jose Mourinho.
Among the all-time winners, Real Madrid tops the charts with 14 titles, with Milan in second with seven titles. Liverpool and Bayern Munich have six titles each.
Brief history
The Champions League was first held in the 1955-56 season but was known as the European Cup, which started with just 16 teams. Spanish giant Real Madrid was the first club to win the competition after beating French team Stade de Reims in the final.
The name of the competition was changed to UEFA Champions League in the 1992-93 season. Chelsea is the defending European champion after beating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s final.
Ahead of the final, let us have a look at which teams have won the Champions League/European Cup over the years.
List of Champions League/European Cup winners from the opening season
Latest on Sportstar
- WTC Final: What is the record for most runs scored on Day 5 to win a Test match?
- Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, Champions League final: Where to watch; Preview; Predicted XI
- List of UEFA Champions League & European Cup winners
- Swiatek wins third French Open title, beats Muchova in a thriller
- Man City vs Inter LIVE, Champions League final: When, where to watch; Streaming info; Predicted XI
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE