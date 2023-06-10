List of UEFA Champions League & European Cup winners

Published : Jun 10, 2023 22:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Manchester City will face Inter in the 2022-23 Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

This is Man City’s second Champions League final and if it wins, it would clinch the title for the first time in its history. It would also clinch the treble, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup.

Inter has three Champions League/European Cup titles. If it wins against City, it would be Inter’s first title since 2010 when it won the treble under Jose Mourinho.

Among the all-time winners, Real Madrid tops the charts with 14 titles, with Milan in second with seven titles. Liverpool and Bayern Munich have six titles each.

Brief history

The Champions League was first held in the 1955-56 season but was known as the European Cup, which started with just 16 teams. Spanish giant Real Madrid was the first club to win the competition after beating French team Stade de Reims in the final.

The name of the competition was changed to UEFA Champions League in the 1992-93 season. Chelsea is the defending European champion after beating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s final.

Ahead of the final, let us have a look at which teams have won the Champions League/European Cup over the years.

List of Champions League/European Cup winners from the opening season 1955-56: Real Madrid (Spain) 1956-57: Real Madrid (Spain) 1957-58: Real Madrid (Spain) 1958-59: Real Madrid (Spain) 1959-60: Real Madrid (Spain) 1960-61: Benfica (Portugal) 1961-62: Benfica (Portugal) 1962-63: AC Milan (Italy) 1963-64: Inter Milan (Italy) 1964-65: Inter Milan (Italy) 1965-66: Real Madrid (Spain) 1966-67: Celtic (Scotland) 1967-68: Manchester United (England) 1968-69: AC Milan (Italy) 1969-70: Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1970-71: Ajax (Netherlands) 1971-72: Ajax (Netherlands) 1972-73: Ajax (Netherlands) 1973-74 Replay: Bayern Munich (Germany) 1974-75: Bayern Munich (Germany) 1975-76: Bayern Munich (Germany) 1976-77: Liverpool (England) 1977-78: Liverpool (England) 1978-79: Nottingham Forest (England) 1979-80: Nottingham Forest (England) 1980-81: Liverpool (England) 1981-82: Aston Villa (England) 1982-83: Hamburg (Germany) 1983-84: Liverpool (England) 1984-85: Juventus (Italy) 1985-86: Steaua Bucuresti (Romania) 1986-87: FC Porto (Portugal) 1987-88: PSV (Netherlands) 1988-89: AC Milan (Italy) 1989-90: AC Milan (Italy) 1990-91: Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1991-92: Barcelona (Spain) 1992-93: Marseille (France) 1993-94: AC Milan (Italy) 1994-95: Ajax (Netherlands) 1995-96: Juventus (Italy) 1996-97: Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1997-98: Real Madrid (Spain) 1998-99: Manchester United (England) 1999-2000: Real Madrid (Spain) 2000-01: Bayern Munich (Germany) 2001-02: Real Madrid (Spain) 2002-03: AC Milan (Italy) 2003-04: FC Porto (Portugal) 2004-05: Liverpool (England) 2005-06: Barcelona (Spain) 2006-07: AC Milan (Italy) 2007-08: Manchester United (England) 2008-09: Barcelona (Spain) 2009-10: Inter Milan (Italy) 2010-11: Barcelona (Spain) 2011-12: Chelsea (England) 2012-13: Bayern Munich (Germany) 2013-14: Real Madrid (Spain) 2014-15: Barcelona (Spain) 2015-16: Real Madrid (Spain) 2016-17: Real Madrid (Spain) 2017-18: Real Madrid (Spain) 2018-19: Liverpool (England) 2019-20: Bayern Munich (Germany) 2020-21: Chelsea (England) 2021-22: Real Madrid (Spain)