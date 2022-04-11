UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for its Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the “discriminatory behaviour” of its supporters.

ALSO READ - Atletico must have more possession in return leg against City - Simeone

Kevin De Bruyne’s 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in the first leg last Tuesday, after which the Spanish side was charged, with the offences of its fans including throwing of objects. The Appeals Body of European football’s governing body said it had ordered a partial closure of Atletico’s stadium in the next UEFA competition match it hosts.

“Club Atletico de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats,” UEFA said in a statement.

It also ordered Atletico to display a banner with the wording “#NoToRacism” and the UEFA logo on it.