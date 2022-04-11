Football UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash UEFA orders the partial closure of Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the Champions League quarterfinal second leg over the “discriminatory behaviour” of its supporters. Reuters 11 April, 2022 21:39 IST View of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. - REUTERS Reuters 11 April, 2022 21:39 IST UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for its Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the “discriminatory behaviour” of its supporters.ALSO READ - Atletico must have more possession in return leg against City - SimeoneKevin De Bruyne’s 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in the first leg last Tuesday, after which the Spanish side was charged, with the offences of its fans including throwing of objects. The Appeals Body of European football’s governing body said it had ordered a partial closure of Atletico’s stadium in the next UEFA competition match it hosts.“Club Atletico de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats,” UEFA said in a statement.It also ordered Atletico to display a banner with the wording “#NoToRacism” and the UEFA logo on it. Read more stories on UEFA Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :