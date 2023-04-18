Osimhen returns for Napoli against AC Milan in the Champions League quarterfinal

Victor Osimhen will lead Napoli’s attack against AC Milan in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal after missing the first leg at San Siro.

The Nigerian had missed the previous UCL clash with an an injured abductor muscle in his left leg as his team lost 0-1 to Milan in the first leg. He made his return against Hellas Verona in a Serie A game and is starting in the return leg at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Tuesday.

“Osimhen has this physicality and speed whereby you can throw the ball up to him and he can protect it, use his head or use a change of pace,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said before the UCL clash, “He has so many different alternatives.”

The 24-year-old Osimhen has been one of the top strikers in Europe this season with 25 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Napoli is leading the Serie A with a 14-point lead and is playing the Champions League quarterfinal for the first time. The side from Naples has been eliminated from its last 10 UEFA European knockout ties after losing the first leg, last progressing to the next round after suffering a first leg deficit in the 1988/89 UEFA Cup quarter-final vs Juventus.

More to follow.