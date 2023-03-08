UEFA Champions League

Why did Chelsea’s Havertz retake penalty against Dortmund in Champions League Ro16 match?

Kai Havertz retook his penalty after VAR showed that a Dortmund player had encroached in the box while the German took his first spot-kick.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 17:30 IST
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates with Raheem Sterling after the match.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates with Raheem Sterling after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Kai Havertz’s twice-taken penalty against Borussia Dortmund in the second-leg sent Chelsea to the Champions League quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 2-1.

What happened, and why did Havertz retake his penalty against Dortmund?

With the aggregate score locked at 1-1, Chelsea was awarded a penalty in the 48th minute after a VAR review showed that Dortmund’s Marius Wolf had handled the ball inside his box.

Havertz stepped up to take the penalty for the Blues, but he hit the post as Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer dived the wrong way.

However, Dortmund’s joy was short-lived as VAR showed that the player who had cleared the ball after Havertz’s missed penalty, was encroaching in the box while the German took his spot-kick.

The referee then allowed for the penalty to be retaken, amidst vociferous protests by the Dortmund players.

Havertz made no mistake in his second attempt, dispatching his penalty successfully, which sent Chelsea to the UCL quarterfinals.

