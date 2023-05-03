Petr Cech inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Goalkeeping great Petr Cech has become the latest former player to join the Premier League Hall of Fame, the highest individual honour awarded by the League on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper was selected by fans through an online public vote, and by the Premier League Awards Panel.

Cech joins Rio Ferdinand, his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, and Sir Alex Ferguson, who have already been announced, as Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

“It’s an honour for me to be voted into the Hall of Fame in the best league in the world. That’s really a special recognition and leaves a legacy. I’m proud that fans voted for me and appreciated the way I performed over the years.” said Cech in a statement.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Cech holds the record for most Premier League clean sheets as a goalkeeper, with 202 shutouts in 443 appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal.

He became a PL Champion four times with Chelsea, helping the Blues to back-to-back titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06 in his first seasons in English football.

In his debut campaign, the team conceded only 15 goals, with Cech keeping 24 clean sheets in 35 appearances, both records for a single season.

Two further titles followed in 2009/10 and 2014/15 as Chelsea dethroned Manchester United and then Manchester City.