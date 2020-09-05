Football Football Chelsea signs Germany midfielder Kai Havertz on five-year deal Kai Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the club. Reuters LONDON 05 September, 2020 01:01 IST Havertz's announcement ends months of speculation on whether the German was headed to Stamford Bridge this summer. - Kai Havertz/ Twitter Reuters LONDON 05 September, 2020 01:01 IST Chelsea has signed Germany's highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of 71 million pounds ($94.34 million).Havertz left the national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club. Signed. Sealed. Delivered.#HiKai pic.twitter.com/mJGX67SPrD— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 4, 2020 "I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it's a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can't wait to meet all the players and the trainers," Havertz said in a statement.Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the club. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos