Manager Hayes returns as Chelsea goes top of WSL, Arsenal loses to Man United

Reuters
LONDON 20 November, 2022 20:53 IST
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes with Tottenham Hotspur’s Shelina Zadorsky after the match.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes with Tottenham Hotspur’s Shelina Zadorsky after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea scored three times in the first half as it beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League on Sunday, making the most of Arsenal’s shock defeat by Manchester United.

The match saw the return of Blues manager Emma Hayes who was missing from action since October following a surgery she underwent for hysterectomy.

Arsenal looked to have done enough when it came back from a goal down to lead 2-1 against Manchester United on Saturday, but an 85th-minute goal by substitute Martha Turner put the visitor level and it snatched all three points when Katie Zelem scored in stoppage time.

Arsenal ended the weekend in second place on 18 points, ahead of United on goal difference, and both teams have a game in hand over Chelsea.

Manchester City, whichbeat Everton 2-1 on Saturday, is fourth on 15 points. 

