Chelsea vs Porto Champions League quarterfinal fixtures to be played in Seville The first leg of the Chelsea vs Porto clash will take place on April 7 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan with the return fixture scheduled for April 13. Reuters 30 March, 2021 18:29 IST Chelsea will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the Champions league semifinal if it can get the better of Porto. - REUTERS Reuters 30 March, 2021 18:29 IST Both legs of Chelsea's Champions League quarterfinal meeting with Porto will be played in Seville, Spain over restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA said on Tuesday.The first leg will take place on April 7 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan with the return fixture scheduled for April 13. The prize for the winner will be a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.RELATED| Lyon-PSG women's Champions League clash postponed due to COVID-19 cases Spain said earlier this month it would lift a ban on travel from Britain on March 30. The ban had started in December, over concerns about a British strain of the new coronavirus.The United Kingdom currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons. However, the government is to review that in April and possibly allow it from May 17.