Lyon-PSG women's Champions League clash postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been postponed due to a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad.

Seven-times champion Lyon said on Monday that six of its players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and asked for Wednesday's home game to be played at a later date after the whole squad was put in isolation by regional health authorities.

UEFA, who were not available for comment, have marked the game as "postponed" on its website.

Lyon, who claimed the last five titles, won the first leg 1-0 in Paris.