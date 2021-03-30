Football Football Lyon-PSG women's Champions League clash postponed due to COVID-19 cases Seven-time champion Lyon said on Monday that six players had tested positive for COVID-19 and asked for the quarter-final second leg against PSG to be played at a later date. Reuters 30 March, 2021 17:05 IST Lyon, who claimed the last five titles, had won the first leg against PSG 1-0 in Paris. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 30 March, 2021 17:05 IST The women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been postponed due to a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad.Seven-times champion Lyon said on Monday that six of its players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and asked for Wednesday's home game to be played at a later date after the whole squad was put in isolation by regional health authorities.READ | FIFA WC qualifier: Two Poland players positive for COVID-19 before England clash UEFA, who were not available for comment, have marked the game as "postponed" on its website.Lyon, who claimed the last five titles, won the first leg 1-0 in Paris. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.