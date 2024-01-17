MagazineBuy Print

Former Juve defender Chiellini takes on player development role at LAFC

Chiellini represented Italy on 117 occasions and captained it to the Euro 2020 title after it beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 10:42 IST , NASHIK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini (14) drives the ball during an MLS match against the Seattle Sounders on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles.
FILE - Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini (14) drives the ball during an MLS match against the Seattle Sounders on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini (14) drives the ball during an MLS match against the Seattle Sounders on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has taken on the role of player development coach at Los Angeles FC, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Tuesday.

Chiellini represented Italy on 117 occasions and captained it to the Euro 2020 title after it beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

He spent most of his club career at Juve, helping it win nine consecutive Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies and five domestic Supercups, before moving to LAFC in 2022. The 39-year-old announced his retirement in December.

“We were thankful to have Giorgio play the final 18 months of his playing career with LAFC,” LAFC co-president John Thorrington said.

“During that time, he proved what an asset he is for LAFC in a number of ways, and we are excited to add a truly brilliant football mind, incredible leader and an even better person to our staff for the upcoming season.”

