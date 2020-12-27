Chris Wilder urges Sheffield United to show some top flight quality

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder voiced a rallying cry to his players to show quality worthy of the Premier League after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Everton left it with only a forlorn hope of avoiding relegation.

The Blades are rooted to the bottom of the table with a mere two points from 15 games, 10 adrift of safety, making last term’s accomplishment of finishing ninth a distant memory.

“When we had the opportunity to open up and show a bit of quality we haven’t done that,” Wilder told BT Sport.

“That has been the story of the season - not showing the quality we showed last season. Regarding motivation I will pack it in if I have to motivate the players. There is no issue with the motivation, it is the quality. I can’t put that quality into them. I can’t play the game for them, I’m not chucking them under the bus but they need to show the quality. It is obviously a difficult period for everyone at this football club. In the Premier League you have to produce to get any sort of result.”

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was happy with his team’s rugged defending and although they lacked spark up front, the Toffees ground out a win to move two places up to second.

Ancelotti also stressed he was enjoying his time at Goodison Park.

“We didn’t play so well with the ball but defensively we were strong and concentrated,” the Italian told the BBC.

“These three points are very important for us. We feel good because we have problems at this moment with a lot of players out but this team has a lot of spirit and this is good. I am really pleased to manage these players. I am really pleased because I found the right club, a nice club, a family club. I live in a nice area so after one year I can say I was lucky.”