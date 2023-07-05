Christophe Galtier quits PSG as a coach

Christophe Galtier will leave his position as coach of Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing a severance package with the French champions, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Wednesday.
Galtier leaves after one year in charge and with a season remaining on his contract. He is expected to be replaced on the PSG bench by former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.
