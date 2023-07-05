MagazineBuy Print

Christophe Galtier quits PSG as a coach

Galtier leaves after one year in charge and with a season remaining on his contract. He is expected to be replaced on the PSG bench by former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 14:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Published : Jul 05, 2023 14:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: PSG manager Christophe Galtier looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on March 08, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: PSG manager Christophe Galtier looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on March 08, 2023. | Photo Credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: PSG manager Christophe Galtier looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on March 08, 2023. | Photo Credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Christophe Galtier will leave his position as coach of Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing a severance package with the French champions, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Wednesday.

Galtier leaves after one year in charge and with a season remaining on his contract. He is expected to be replaced on the PSG bench by former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

