MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Forest Green’s Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men’s team

Forest Green, who were relegated from League One last season, said earlier on Tuesday that Ferguson had left his role after six months in charge.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 11:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: AFP

Fourth-tier side Forest Green Rovers appointed Hannah Dingley as caretaker head coach on Tuesday following Duncan Ferguson’s exit, making her the first woman to manage a men’s professional team in England.

Forest Green, who were relegated from League One last season, said earlier on Tuesday that Ferguson had left his role after six months in charge.

Dingley’s first game in charge will be a friendly at non-league side Melksham Town later on Wednesday.

“I’m really excited for this next step of my career,” Dingley, who has a UEFA pro licence, told the club’s website. “I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and to lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

Dingley joined the Gloucestershire club in 2019 to take charge of the academy and remains the only woman to manage a club academy in the English men’s league soccer. She also launched a girls’ academy in 2021.

The 39-year-old previously coached women’s teams at Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Lincoln and was head of coaching at League One side Burton Albion’s academy.

“Hannah was the natural choice,” club chairman Dale Vince said. “She’s done a fantastic job leading our academy and is well aligned with the values of the club.

“It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground.”

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal agrees deal for West Ham midfielder Rice - reports
    Reuters
  2. Swiss teen Beney out of FIFA Women’s World Cup with ACL tear
    Reuters
  3. Forest Green’s Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men’s team
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: SKY falls as West Zone 56/3; Prabhsimran, Ankit stabilize North Zone
    Team Sportstar
  5. Emiliano Martinez gets a taste of Kolkata’s football fervour with Mohun Bagan’s grand reception
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Forest Green’s Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men’s team
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal agrees deal for West Ham midfielder Rice - reports
    Reuters
  3. Gold Cup roundup: Guatemala wins Group D; Canada to face US
    Reuters
  4. How India won the SAFF Championship final: Solid backline, options beyond Chhetri in attack and Sandhu’s golden hands
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Swiss teen Beney out of FIFA Women’s World Cup with ACL tear
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal agrees deal for West Ham midfielder Rice - reports
    Reuters
  2. Swiss teen Beney out of FIFA Women’s World Cup with ACL tear
    Reuters
  3. Forest Green’s Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men’s team
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: SKY falls as West Zone 56/3; Prabhsimran, Ankit stabilize North Zone
    Team Sportstar
  5. Emiliano Martinez gets a taste of Kolkata’s football fervour with Mohun Bagan’s grand reception
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment