Football Football Galtier praises players as Lille beats PSG to Ligue 1 title Lille won 2-1 at Angers to finish with a club record of 83 points, one ahead of PSG which beat Stade Brest 2-0 to end up second one point behind. Reuters PARIS 24 May, 2021 11:00 IST Galtier reacts after Lille clinched the Ligue 1 title on Sunday. - REUTERS Reuters PARIS 24 May, 2021 11:00 IST Lille coach Christophe Galtier heaped praise on his players after it clinched the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the final round of matches on Sunday.Lille, which has the league's best defence, won 2-1 at Angers to finish with a club record of 83 points, one ahead of PSG which beat Stade Brest 2-0 to end up second one point behind."It's a great performance. It's incredible," said Galtier, who is expected to leave a side he took over when they were set to battle relegation in 2017.Galtier stuck to his guns as he kept faith in Jonathan David despite a dismal start to the season when Turkish veteran Burak Yilmaz was injured in the spring.ALSO READ | Ferdinand offers to 'educate' fan arrested for racially abusing him "It was a long, tough day, we were under a lot of pressure and beating PSG on the last day is outstanding," said Galtier."The credit goes to the players. This team scored points against their title rivals. I can't forget that they beat PSG away after losing against Nimes at home."I love this squad, I love these players."Lille took over at the top after a 1-0 win at PSG with seven games left and, despite a 0-0 draw at St Etienne last weekend, kept its cool to wrap up a first title since 2011. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.