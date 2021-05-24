Galtier praises players as Lille beats PSG to Ligue 1 title

Lille coach Christophe Galtier heaped praise on his players after it clinched the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the final round of matches on Sunday.

Lille, which has the league's best defence, won 2-1 at Angers to finish with a club record of 83 points, one ahead of PSG which beat Stade Brest 2-0 to end up second one point behind.

"It's a great performance. It's incredible," said Galtier, who is expected to leave a side he took over when they were set to battle relegation in 2017.

Galtier stuck to his guns as he kept faith in Jonathan David despite a dismal start to the season when Turkish veteran Burak Yilmaz was injured in the spring.

"It was a long, tough day, we were under a lot of pressure and beating PSG on the last day is outstanding," said Galtier.

"The credit goes to the players. This team scored points against their title rivals. I can't forget that they beat PSG away after losing against Nimes at home.

"I love this squad, I love these players."

Lille took over at the top after a 1-0 win at PSG with seven games left and, despite a 0-0 draw at St Etienne last weekend, kept its cool to wrap up a first title since 2011.