Football Football Manchester City ownership adds French club Troyes to worldwide portfolio The City Football Group will become the majority shareholder of Troyes, a French second-division team, after buying the shares of its previous owner. PTI Manchester 03 September, 2020 17:29 IST Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano at a Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium in February, 2020. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Manchester 03 September, 2020 17:29 IST The Abu Dhabi ownership of Manchester City added a 10th club to its worldwide portfolio by announcing the purchase of French second-division team Troyes on Thursday.The City Football Group will become the majority shareholder of Troyes after buying the shares of its previous owner, Daniel Masoni. “We have had an interest in French football for some time and have long admired ESTAC (Troyes),” said Ferran Soriano, chief executive of CFG, “so we are delighted to have completed the acquisition of our 10th club and have a permanent presence in France.” Soriano called it a milestone for the group.ALSO READ | Guardiola contract talks will be 'natural conversation' - City chairman“Our objective remains to play beautiful football, identify and develop grassroots talent and have a permanent presence in the world’s football centres,” he said. “There is no doubt that France is one of the top football countries in the world and we are proud to be part of that community.”‘There is no doubt that France is one of the top football countries in the world and we are proud to be part of that community.’The CFG’s clubs also include New York City FC, Melbourne City, Girona in Spain, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China, Mumbai City FC in India, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay and Lommel in Belgium.The group also has a collaboration agreement with Venezuelan team Atletico Venezuela.Troyes, which was founded in 1986 and is located in northeastern France, was in fourth place — one point off the promotion positions — when France’s Ligue 2 was called off last season because of the coronavirus outbreak.Among its best-known former players is ex-France midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos