FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Colombia continues unbeaten run with win over Argentina

Colombia continued its unbeaten start to the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign with a 2-1 win over Argentina in Baranquilla on Tuesday.

Los Cafeteros gained revenge for its loss in the Copa America 2024 final earlier in the summer with goals from captain James Rodriguez and Yerson Mosquera proving to be the difference.

Argentina, the number-one-ranked team in the world, fell behind in the 25th-minute mark after Rodriguez found Mosquera at the far post after a quick one-two with Jhon Arias following a corner.

La Albiceleste were back level minutes into the second half. Rodriguez’s misplaced pass was taken into his stride by Nico Gonzalez before speeding past the defence and slotting it through the keeper’s legs.

Daniel Munoz was brought down in the box twelve minutes later and despite the onfield referee not giving the foul, VAR intervened to award the host a spot kick.

Captain Rodriguez stepped up to rifle a shot into the top right hand corner to put the host back in front against the world and continental champions.

Colombia had multiple chances to seal the result at the end, including an effort from Jhon Duran whose shot following a lay off from the left was timid and straight at his club teammate Emiliano Martinez.

The win lifted Colombia to second on the table with 16 points from eight games, two behind leader Argentina. Colombia next travels to Bolivia while Lionel Scaloni’s team will face Venezuela away from home.