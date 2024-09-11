MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Colombia continues unbeaten run with win over Argentina

Los Cafeteros gained revenge for its loss in the Copa America 2024 final earlier in the summer with goals from captain James Rodriguez and Yerson Mosquera proving to be the difference.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 04:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Colombia’s James Rodriguez celebrates scoring a penalty, his side’s second goal, against Argentina during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Colombia’s James Rodriguez celebrates scoring a penalty, his side’s second goal, against Argentina during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Colombia’s James Rodriguez celebrates scoring a penalty, his side’s second goal, against Argentina during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP

Colombia continued its unbeaten start to the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign with a 2-1 win over Argentina in Baranquilla on Tuesday.

Los Cafeteros gained revenge for its loss in the Copa America 2024 final earlier in the summer with goals from captain James Rodriguez and Yerson Mosquera proving to be the difference.

Argentina, the number-one-ranked team in the world, fell behind in the 25th-minute mark after Rodriguez found Mosquera at the far post after a quick one-two with Jhon Arias following a corner.

La Albiceleste were back level minutes into the second half. Rodriguez’s misplaced pass was taken into his stride by Nico Gonzalez before speeding past the defence and slotting it through the keeper’s legs.

Daniel Munoz was brought down in the box twelve minutes later and despite the onfield referee not giving the foul, VAR intervened to award the host a spot kick.

RELATED | Colombia vs Argentina Highlights

Captain Rodriguez stepped up to rifle a shot into the top right hand corner to put the host back in front against the world and continental champions.

Colombia had multiple chances to seal the result at the end, including an effort from Jhon Duran whose shot following a lay off from the left was timid and straight at his club teammate Emiliano Martinez.

The win lifted Colombia to second on the table with 16 points from eight games, two behind leader Argentina. Colombia next travels to Bolivia while Lionel Scaloni’s team will face Venezuela away from home.

Related stories

Related Topics

Colombia /

Argentina /

2026 World Cup Qualifiers /

James Rodriguez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: James, Mosquera help COL win 2-1 against ARG
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Colombia continues unbeaten run with win over Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma hopes to climb First-Class ladder with all-round ability
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Yuzvendra Chahal picks five-wicket haul in County Championship match, completes 100 First-Class wickets
    PTI
  5. ENG vs AUS, 1st T20I: England names three debutants in playing XI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Colombia continues unbeaten run with win over Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: James, Mosquera help COL win 2-1 against ARG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harry Kane in England’s lineup for his 100th international game
    AP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Fuellkrug to miss Germany vs Netherlands clash with injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: James, Mosquera help COL win 2-1 against ARG
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Colombia continues unbeaten run with win over Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma hopes to climb First-Class ladder with all-round ability
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Yuzvendra Chahal picks five-wicket haul in County Championship match, completes 100 First-Class wickets
    PTI
  5. ENG vs AUS, 1st T20I: England names three debutants in playing XI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment