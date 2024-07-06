MagazineBuy Print

Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead of COL v PAN quarterfinal

While this is the first time the two sides are meeting in a Copa America edition, they have meet a total of 14 times, with Los Cafeteros having a significant upper hand in the head-to-head record.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 14:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cesar Yanis of Panama celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Bolivia and Panama.
Cesar Yanis of Panama celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Bolivia and Panama. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Cesar Yanis of Panama celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Bolivia and Panama. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Panama faces Colombia in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match on Saturday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While this is the first time the two sides are meeting in a Copa America edition, they have meet a total of 14 times, with Los Cafeteros having a significant upper hand in the head-to-head record.

Colombia vs Panama head-to-head record
Played: 14
Colombia: 10
Draw: 0
Panama: 4
Last five meetings between Colombia and Panama
June 3, 2019: Colombia 3-0 Panama (International Friendly match)
May 10, 2007: Panama 0-4 Colombia (International Friendly match)
July 21, 2005: Colombia 2-3 Panama (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
July 6, 2005: Colombia 0-1 Panama (ONCACAF Gold Cup)
February 27, 1973: Panama 2-4 Colombia (Bolivarian Games)

