Copa America: Peru gets past Venezuela to seal Copa last-eight spot

Peru clinched a 1-0 win over Venezuela in the Copa America on Sunday, striking early in the second half to seal its place in the last eight of the competition.

The result means Peru qualifies from Group B in second place behind host Brazil, along with Colombia and Ecuador. Venezuela was eliminated, finishing bottom after failing to register a win in the group stages.

RELATED| Copa America: Ecuador draws with Brazil, qualifies for Copa America last eight

Ecuador edged above Venezuela in the group by managing to claim a draw in the evening's other game against regional giant Brazil, which failed to win for the first time in 11 games but still qualified top in the group for the quarterfinals.

Peru's Andre Carrillo gave his team the lead after 48 minutes, firing high into the net from close range after a corner led to a goalmouth scramble at the empty Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Venezuela could count itself a tad unlucky as the ball ricocheted around the penalty area, including off a Venezuelan defender, before being swept into the net by Carrillo, who had also salvaged a draw in the previous game against Ecuador.

RELATED| Copa America changes Maracana pitch amid criticism

The win ended a run of drawn games between the two South American countries going back to another 1-0 Peru victory at the Copa America in 2015.

The quarter-final matchups will be decided on Monday after the final round of Group A fixtures, where Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have already guaranteed their place in the last eight.