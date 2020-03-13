Coronavirus: Chelsea cancels Lampard news conference after Hudson-Odoi tests positive

Chelsea cancelled Frank Lampard's usual pre-match news conference on Friday after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

Lampard was due to face the media ahead of Saturday's scheduled Premier League fixture against Aston Villa, but the club confirmed the briefing would not go ahead.

The Villa game looked set to be postponed later on Friday after Chelsea said its entire men's squad, coaching staff and several backroom staff would self-isolate.

Chelsea's Champions League trip to face Bayern Munich next Wednesday also appears to be in doubt.

The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to look at the status of future fixtures and the ongoing season.

Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus, with Chelsea announcing the news early on Friday in London.

The 19-year-old issued a short video statement on social media, in which he claimed he had recovered from the virus but was practicing self-isolation as advised.

"Hi guys, as you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from," Hudson-Odoi said.

"I'm following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everyone for the week.

"I hope to see everybody soon and will hopefully be back on the pitch very soon."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has also tested positive for the virus.

Chelsea's men's team building at their Cobham training base is to be closed, the club said, but the rest of their training facility and their Stamford Bridge stadium will operate as normal.