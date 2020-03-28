Coronavirus: A-League footballer tests positive

A player from A-League side Newcastle Jets on Saturday became Australia's first professional footballer to test positive for coronavirus.

The man was not named but reports said he was involved in the team's Monday night 2-1 home win over Melbourne City behind closed doors -- the last game before the season was suspended due to the pandemic.

A member of staff at Wellington Phoenix was also confirmed as having COVID-19.

Read: Australian football federation slashes 70 per cent of staff

“Newcastle Jets can confirm that a player in its A-League squad has returned a positive test,” the club said in a statement.

“The player and his family are in good health, and currently in quarantine in accordance with New South Wales Health protocols.”

It added that the squad was monitoring its health and anyone showing symptoms would self-isolate.

New Zealand-based Phoenix said a football operations employee had also tested positive and “all players and staff who had direct contact with the staff member are being monitored for possible signs of infection”.