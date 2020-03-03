Indian U-16 team's Tajikistan trip cancelled due to coronavirus

The Indian U-16 football team’s exposure tour to Tajikistan has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The U-16 national football team, the reigning U-15 SAFF champion, was slated to depart to play two friendlies against the Tajikistan U-16 National Team on March 5. Tajikistan is the current runner-up of the AFC U-16 Championship.

An official mail to All India Football Federation (AIFF) from the Tajikistan Football Federation read: “Please note that as directed by the government of the Republic of Tajikistan due to the situation around the coronavirus, the citizens of 35 countries including India cannot visit Tajikistan.”



“In view of the above, the friendly matches between our teams stay cancelled.”



Meanwhile, the senior national team is also slated to play Tajikistan on March 31. “We are keeping a close tab on the situation,” National team Director Abhishek Yadav informed.