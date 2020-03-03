Football Football Indian U-16 team's Tajikistan trip cancelled due to coronavirus The India U-16 football team, the reigning U-15 SAFF champion, was slated to travel to play two friendlies against the Tajikistan U-16 national team. Team Sportstar New Delhi 03 March, 2020 18:42 IST The Tajikistan Football Federation informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) via mail. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar New Delhi 03 March, 2020 18:42 IST The Indian U-16 football team’s exposure tour to Tajikistan has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.The U-16 national football team, the reigning U-15 SAFF champion, was slated to depart to play two friendlies against the Tajikistan U-16 National Team on March 5. Tajikistan is the current runner-up of the AFC U-16 Championship.ALSO READ| Virus-hit Asian Champions League delays knock-out rounds An official mail to All India Football Federation (AIFF) from the Tajikistan Football Federation read: “Please note that as directed by the government of the Republic of Tajikistan due to the situation around the coronavirus, the citizens of 35 countries including India cannot visit Tajikistan.”“In view of the above, the friendly matches between our teams stay cancelled.”Meanwhile, the senior national team is also slated to play Tajikistan on March 31. “We are keeping a close tab on the situation,” National team Director Abhishek Yadav informed. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos