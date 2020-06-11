Football Football Aguero, Lescott star attractions in FIFA 20 challenge In a digital first, eight clubs including Mumbai City FC and others from City Football Group will meet for a virtual football challenge on Saturday. Team Sportstar 11 June, 2020 16:51 IST Sergio Aguero will be a star attraction in the virtual football challenge. - FILE PHOTO/AP Team Sportstar 11 June, 2020 16:51 IST All eyes will be on Joleon Lescott and Sergio Aguero when Mumbai City FC and other clubs from City Football Group meet for a global EA SPORTS FIFA 20 challenge on Saturday.The CFG FIFA Challenge will see pro-FIFA players and esports teams alongside footballers from men’s and women’s teams across the group take to the virtual pitch to test their skills and entertain fans.Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque, Sichuan Jiuniu FC and Mumbai City FC will be competing in a series of matches and gaming challenges. The fans, while watching, can donate to the club's chosen charity, the Oscar Foundation.READ| La Liga restart: All you need to know Mumbai City FC will be represented by 28-year-old midfielder Rowllin Borges, along with three fans."World over, all of us have been affected due to this pandemic, some more than the others. In a time when it is best to be confined to your homes, esports as a platform has brought together the world in an unprecedented manner. The global FIFA Challenge is a fantastic initiative by the CFG to help engage fans in Mumbai, in India and all over the world. Moreover, we’re happy to be able to extend our support to charities through this one of a kind event," said Borges.Where to watch?twitch.tv/cfgfifachallengeWhat time?The event kicks off at 2.30 pm IST. Mumbai City FC, represented by Rowllin Borges and three fans, will be live for an hour starting 5.30pm IST Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos