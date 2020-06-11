Aguero, Lescott star attractions in FIFA 20 challenge

All eyes will be on Joleon Lescott and Sergio Aguero when Mumbai City FC and other clubs from City Football Group meet for a global EA SPORTS FIFA 20 challenge on Saturday.

The CFG FIFA Challenge will see pro-FIFA players and esports teams alongside footballers from men’s and women’s teams across the group take to the virtual pitch to test their skills and entertain fans.

Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque, Sichuan Jiuniu FC and Mumbai City FC will be competing in a series of matches and gaming challenges. The fans, while watching, can donate to the club's chosen charity, the Oscar Foundation.

READ| La Liga restart: All you need to know

Mumbai City FC will be represented by 28-year-old midfielder Rowllin Borges, along with three fans.

"World over, all of us have been affected due to this pandemic, some more than the others. In a time when it is best to be confined to your homes, esports as a platform has brought together the world in an unprecedented manner. The global FIFA Challenge is a fantastic initiative by the CFG to help engage fans in Mumbai, in India and all over the world. Moreover, we’re happy to be able to extend our support to charities through this one of a kind event," said Borges.

Where to watch? twitch.tv/cfgfifachallenge What time? The event kicks off at 2.30 pm IST. Mumbai City FC, represented by Rowllin Borges and three fans, will be live for an hour starting 5.30pm IST



