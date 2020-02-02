Football Football Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo matches Trezeguet feat By scoring against Fiorentina, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in nine successive matches since 2005. Christopher Devine 02 February, 2020 18:29 IST The goal against Fiorentina was Ronaldo's 18th of the season in the league. - Getty Images Christopher Devine 02 February, 2020 18:29 IST Cristiano Ronaldo emulated a feat last achieved in December, 2005, as he continued his stunning goalscoring streak for Juventus on Sunday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner converted a 40th-minute penalty to give Juve the lead at home to Fiorentina.Ronaldo has now scored in nine successive Serie A appearances, becoming the first Juventus player to do so since David Trezeguet just over 14 years ago.The goal against Fiorentina was Ronaldo's 18th of the season in the league, with 13 of those coming in his last nine outings. However, he still trails Lazio's Ciro Immobile (23) in the Serie A scoring charts. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos