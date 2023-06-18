Magazine

Croatia vs Spain LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League final: Preview, stats, when and where to watch CRO v ESP?

CRO vs ESP: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 17:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Spain’s David Raya, Rodri, Jesus Navas and teammates during training.
Spain’s David Raya, Rodri, Jesus Navas and teammates during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s David Raya, Rodri, Jesus Navas and teammates during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Croatia is aiming for its first tournament trophy as it plays Spain in the final of the Nations League in Rotterdam.

Croatia’s experience might provide edge in Nations League final: Perisic

Croatia finished third in the World Cup last year and runner-up in 2018, and winning the Nations League would cap 37-year-old Luka Modric’s international career in what would be the Real Madrid midfielder’s 166th game for his country.

Key stats
Head to head
Croatia and Spain have played each other nine times. Croatia has won three matches while Spain has secured five wins. One match ended in a draw. The two teams last met during the round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2020, which Spain won 5-3 in extra time.
Form guide (Nations League)
Croatia: D-W-W-W-W
Spain: D-W-W-L-W
Predicted XIs
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Sutalo, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec
Spain: Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Merino, Rodri; Asensio, Gavi, Pino; Morata
Nations League: Rodri aiming to bring back Spain’s ‘winning culture’

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente can win a trophy in only his fourth game since taking over in December following Spain’s World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco under Luis Enrique.

Spain’s last tournament win came at the 2012 European Championship. Earlier, host nation the Netherlands plays Italy in the third-place game in Enschede.

-AP

UEFA Nations League final live streaming details
When does the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain kick-off?
The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain will start at 12:15am IST at the De Kuip stadium in Roterdam.
Where can I live stream the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain?
The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports TEN 2 and Sony Sports TEN 2 HD channels TV channels

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
