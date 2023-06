Croatia vs Spain LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League final: Preview, stats, when and where to watch CRO v ESP?

Published : Jun 18, 2023 17:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

PREVIEW

Croatia is aiming for its first tournament trophy as it plays Spain in the final of the Nations League in Rotterdam.

Croatia finished third in the World Cup last year and runner-up in 2018, and winning the Nations League would cap 37-year-old Luka Modric’s international career in what would be the Real Madrid midfielder’s 166th game for his country.

Key stats Head to head Croatia and Spain have played each other nine times. Croatia has won three matches while Spain has secured five wins. One match ended in a draw. The two teams last met during the round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2020, which Spain won 5-3 in extra time. Form guide (Nations League) Croatia: D-W-W-W-W Spain: D-W-W-L-W Predicted XIs Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Sutalo, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec Spain: Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Merino, Rodri; Asensio, Gavi, Pino; Morata

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente can win a trophy in only his fourth game since taking over in December following Spain’s World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco under Luis Enrique.

Spain’s last tournament win came at the 2012 European Championship. Earlier, host nation the Netherlands plays Italy in the third-place game in Enschede.

-AP