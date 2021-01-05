Football

Cuadrado becomes second Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19

Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

Reuters
05 January, 2021 22:25 IST

Alex Sandro runs with the ball under pressure from Rodrigo De Paul during the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 03.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for COVID-19, the second player from the Serie A champion to test positive this week.

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic."

Juve travels to AC Milan on Wednesday, when Andrea Pirlo's side will aim to reduce the 10-point gap to the league leader.

