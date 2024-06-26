Czechia vs Turkiye LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch CZE v TUR; Match preview

PREVIEW
Turkiye’s talented team is in a strong position to put past disappointment behind it and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if it can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 27, 12:30 AM IST) to finish as Group F runners-up.
With the likes of 19-year-old forward Arda Guler and playmaking captain Hakan Calhanoglu, 30, at its disposal, the Turks lie second to Portugal on three points and expect to progress this time in front of passionate support in Germany.
After losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, the Czechs could finish second and qualify by beating Turkiye. A draw might also secure them one of the four best third-placed spots.
But it is hampered by the probable absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia to add to his five goals at the last Euros but then limped off injured.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Turkiye has advantage in battle with Czech Republic for knockout place
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match?
Where to watch the live stream of the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match?
(With inputs from Reuters)
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu selected to represent India via Universality Quota
- Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi plays down injury concerns after 1-0 win over Chile
- T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?
- In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris
- NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE