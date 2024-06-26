Czechia vs Turkiye LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch CZE v TUR; Match preview

PREVIEW

Turkiye’s talented team is in a strong position to put past disappointment behind it and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if it can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 27, 12:30 AM IST) to finish as Group F runners-up.

With the likes of 19-year-old forward Arda Guler and playmaking captain Hakan Calhanoglu, 30, at its disposal, the Turks lie second to Portugal on three points and expect to progress this time in front of passionate support in Germany.

After losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, the Czechs could finish second and qualify by beating Turkiye. A draw might also secure them one of the four best third-placed spots.

But it is hampered by the probable absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia to add to his five goals at the last Euros but then limped off injured.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Turkiye has advantage in battle with Czech Republic for knockout place

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match kick off? The Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, June 27, Thursday at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Where to watch the live telecast of the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match? The Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. Where to watch the live stream of the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match? The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)