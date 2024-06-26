Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CZE v TUR Group F match

Turkiye’s talented team is in a strong position to put past disappointment behind it and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if it can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 27, 12:30 AM IST) to finish as Group F runners-up.
With the likes of 19-year-old forward Arda Guler and playmaking captain Hakan Calhanoglu, 30, at its disposal, the Turks lie second to Portugal on three points and expect to progress this time in front of passionate support in Germany.
After losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, the Czechs could finish second and qualify by beating Turkiye. A draw might also secure them one of the four best third-placed spots.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Turkiye has advantage in battle with Czech Republic for knockout place
CZECHIA VS TURKIYE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 11
Czechia: 5
Turkiye: 5
Draws: 1
CZECHIA VS TURKIYE PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
(With inputs from Reuters)
