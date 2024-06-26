MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Czechia vs Turkiye Group F match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match being played at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 13:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Istvan Kovacs of Romania will be the referee for the match.
Istvan Kovacs of Romania will be the referee for the match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Istvan Kovacs of Romania will be the referee for the match. | Photo Credit: AP

Czechia and Turkiye will face off against each other for a spot in the knockouts of Euro 2024 at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg on Wednesday (June 27, 12:30 AM IST).

Istvan Kovacs of Romania will be the referee for the match. Kovacs has been a full international for FIFA since 2018 and a UEFA elite referee since 2019. He was also the referee in the first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord in 2022.

In June 2023, Kovács was appointed as the fourth official for the UEFA Champions League final and was also in charge of the UEFA Europa League Final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen.

Romanians Vasile Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene will be the assistant referees while Poland’s Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be the Video Assistant Referee.

PREVIEW | Turkiye has advantage in battle with Czech Republic for knockout place

Espen Eskas from Norway will be the fourth official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR CZECHIA VS TURKIYE

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)
Assistant referees: Vasile Marinescu (Romania) and Ovidiu Artene (Romania)
Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Bartosz Frankowski (Poland) and Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)
Fourth official: Espen Eskas (Norway)

