MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dalian Pro latest Chinese Super League club to close due to ‘historical debts’

The club finished 15th in the 16-team top flight of Chinese football last season to avoid relegation to the second division but will not participate in the new campaign when it kicks off later in the year.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 09:33 IST , CHINA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Shandong Luneng’s Marouane Fellaini (R) and Dalian Pro’s Marek Hamsik fight for the ball during the Chinese Super League (CSL) football match.
FILE PHOTO: Shandong Luneng’s Marouane Fellaini (R) and Dalian Pro’s Marek Hamsik fight for the ball during the Chinese Super League (CSL) football match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shandong Luneng’s Marouane Fellaini (R) and Dalian Pro’s Marek Hamsik fight for the ball during the Chinese Super League (CSL) football match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chinese Super League club Dalian Pro has announced its dissolution with immediate effect after failing to be granted a licence for the upcoming season.

The club finished 15th in the 16-team top flight of Chinese football last season to avoid relegation to the second division but will not participate in the new campaign when it kicks off later in the year.

“Despite the efforts of many parties, the club was unable to operate normally due to historical debts that could not be resolved and ultimately failed to pass the league admission for the 2024 season,” Dalian said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our friends from all walks of life who have always cared about and supported the club, and to the fans who have accompanied us through thick and thin.”

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Dalian, who were once coached by Rafa Benitez and featured Marek Hamsik and Salomon Rondon among their former players, are the latest club to close as China grapples with an economic slowdown and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jiangsu FC shut their doors in 2021, just months after winning the Chinese Super League title, while Guangzhou City, Wuhan Yangtze and Hebei FC were all dissolved ahead of the 2023 season.

The Chinese Super League previously attracted some of the sport’s leading talent, including World Cup winning coaches Marcello Lippi and Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led Guangzhou Evergrande to the Asian title in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

The country’s clubs also competed with the world’s wealthiest clubs to acquire elite players, with Shanghai SIPG - now known as Shanghai Port - signing Brazilian duo Oscar and Hulk for a combined 110 million euros ($119.68 million) in 2016. ($1 = 0.9191 euros)

Related Topics

Chinese Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dalian Pro latest Chinese Super League club to close due to ‘historical debts’
    Reuters
  2. After Pan Am heartbreak, USA builds defensive wall to top Olympic qualifier group
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Girona beats Rayo Vallecano 3-1 to return to Copa del Rey quarterfinals
    AP
  4. FA Cup 2023-24: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win replays and advance to 4th round
    AP
  5. Madrid to be added to F1 calendar, official announcement set for next week - reports
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Dalian Pro latest Chinese Super League club to close due to ‘historical debts’
    Reuters
  2. Girona beats Rayo Vallecano 3-1 to return to Copa del Rey quarterfinals
    AP
  3. FA Cup 2023-24: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win replays and advance to 4th round
    AP
  4. AFCON 2024: Favourites Morocco makes winning start against 10-man Tanzania
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Stimac seeks support of fans in ‘second home’ ahead of India vs Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dalian Pro latest Chinese Super League club to close due to ‘historical debts’
    Reuters
  2. After Pan Am heartbreak, USA builds defensive wall to top Olympic qualifier group
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Girona beats Rayo Vallecano 3-1 to return to Copa del Rey quarterfinals
    AP
  4. FA Cup 2023-24: Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win replays and advance to 4th round
    AP
  5. Madrid to be added to F1 calendar, official announcement set for next week - reports
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment