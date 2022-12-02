David De Gea, Anthony Elanga, Donny Van de Beek launch United We Play in Goa

The third edition of the ‘United We Play’ programme was officially launched in the presence of Manchester United players David De Gea, Anthony Elanga and Donny Van de Beek at the Don Bosco Campus in Goa on Thursday evening.

The ‘United We play’ is a grassroots football initiative of Apollo Tyres and Manchester United to develop young footballers using the global training methodologies of the Premier League football club.

The three players, on their first ever visit to the country, were overwhelmed by the love and passion of the club supporters who had gathered in big numbers at the Don Bosco campus. “I was aware of the support and strong fanbase Manchester United had in India through our social media handles. Most of the comments were from fans from India,” said Anthony Elanga.

Walk down memory lane

For the trio, which came up through the ranks from the academy system, it was a walk down the memory lane as they mingled with enthusiastic children at the Don Bosco football turf. “I am reminded of my first time at the academy. We used to play in such places when we were young. It is nice to see you all enjoying it together. It is a great feeling,’‘ said David.

Elanga advised the young kids to keep working hard and reminded them that the rewards would follow with performance. “Coming through the academy was tough. My advice is to give performance in training and get rewards in the end. There is healthy pressure when there is competition, and it makes you work harder, “ he said.

“Train hard and enjoy yourself and help each other. To me, the best thing in life at this age is to play football, ‘‘ said Donny.

The initial phase of the ‘United We Play’ programme will be run by domestic coaches. There will also be virtual classes with Manchester United Soccer School (MUSS) coaches. The MUSS coaches will scout the best performers who will take part in the grand finale. The winners will get an opportunity to train at the Manchester United Academy.

More than 10,000 children in 15 cities across the country are expected to take part in the third edition of the programme.