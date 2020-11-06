Klaassen and Van Aanholt win recalls to Netherlands squad

Davy Klaassen and Patrick van Aanholt have won recalls to the Netherlands national squad after coach Frank de Boer on Friday named 25 players for three internationals this month.

Klaassen won the last of his 16 caps three years ago but is selected again due to his impressive performances for Ajax Amsterdam in recent weeks after he rejoining the club.

Left back Van Aanholt returned from a shoulder injury for Crystal Palace last month.

Also back in the 25-man squad after missing out last month are Russia-based midfielder Tonny Vilhena and AZ Alkmaar striker Calvin Stengs.

The Dutch host Spain in a friendly next Wednesday before completing their Nations League campaign at home to Bosnia on November 15 and Poland away on November 18.