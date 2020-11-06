Football Football Klaassen and Van Aanholt win recalls to Netherlands squad Davy Klaassen won the last of his 16 Netherlands caps three years ago but is selected again due to his impressive performances for Ajax after rejoining the club. Reuters 06 November, 2020 18:53 IST Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt in action against Manchester United in the Premier League (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 06 November, 2020 18:53 IST Davy Klaassen and Patrick van Aanholt have won recalls to the Netherlands national squad after coach Frank de Boer on Friday named 25 players for three internationals this month.Klaassen won the last of his 16 caps three years ago but is selected again due to his impressive performances for Ajax Amsterdam in recent weeks after he rejoining the club.READ | Lionel Messi deserves a stadium named after him, says Dani Alves Left back Van Aanholt returned from a shoulder injury for Crystal Palace last month.Also back in the 25-man squad after missing out last month are Russia-based midfielder Tonny Vilhena and AZ Alkmaar striker Calvin Stengs.The Dutch host Spain in a friendly next Wednesday before completing their Nations League campaign at home to Bosnia on November 15 and Poland away on November 18.SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich City).Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar).Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), Joel Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Ajax Amsterdam), Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos