Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SVN; Preview

There will be more than a hint of familiarity, when Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Group C, encounter at Euro 2024 in Stuttgart on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

Both sides finished on 22 points and qualified automatically with the Danes topping the group due to a better record against Slovenia but, despite knowing the opponents well, Euro 2020 semifinalist Denmark expects a different challenge in Germany.

The importance of a good start cannot be underestimated – in its second game, Slovenia takes on a Serbia side that romped to a recent 3-0 friendly win over Sweden, while the Danes face Euro 2020 finalists England, who is among the tournament favourites.

