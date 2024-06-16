MagazineBuy Print

Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SVN; Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group C clash between Denmark and Slovenia being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:20 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen and forward Rasmus Hojlund.
Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen and forward Rasmus Hojlund. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

There will be more than a hint of familiarity, when Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Group C, encounter at Euro 2024 in Stuttgart on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

Both sides finished on 22 points and qualified automatically with the Danes topping the group due to a better record against Slovenia but, despite knowing the opponents well, Euro 2020 semifinalist Denmark expects a different challenge in Germany.

The importance of a good start cannot be underestimated – in its second game, Slovenia takes on a Serbia side that romped to a recent 3-0 friendly win over Sweden, while the Danes face Euro 2020 finalists England, who is among the tournament favourites.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in Group C opener

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Denmark vs Slovenia Euro 2024 match kick off?
The Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and Slovenia will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, on Sunday, June 16, at the Stuttgart Arena.
Where to watch the Denmark vs Slovenia Euro 2024 match?
The Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and Slovenia will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Denmark vs Slovenia Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website

