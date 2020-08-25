Football Football Derby County cleared of breaching EFL's Financial Fair Play rules The EFL had charged second-tier Derby with violating its profit and sustainability rules in January. Reuters 25 August, 2020 20:59 IST Derby County was charged with breaches of EFL rules regarding the valuation of players. - Getty Images Reuters 25 August, 2020 20:59 IST Derby County has avoided a possible points deduction and fine after being cleared of breaching the English Football League's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules by an independent disciplinary commission, the Championship club said on Tuesday.The EFL had charged second-tier Derby with violating its profit and sustainability rules in January.The first charge related to the sale of its Pride Park Stadium to owner Mel Morris in June 2018, which helped the club post a profit for the 2017-18 season and comply with EFL rules prohibiting teams from losing 39 million pounds ($51 million) over a three-year period.READ | England calls up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece Derby was also charged with breaches of EFL rules regarding the valuation of players."Charge one was dismissed. Charge two was also dismissed, save for, the commission found the wording of the amortisation policy in its financial statements could have been clearer," Derby County said on its club website."Derby County is delighted at the outcome and will, at this stage, not make any further comment relating to the matter."The EFL said it had taken note of the disciplinary commission's decision and would consider the judgement in full. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos