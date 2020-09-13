Football Football Everton breaks Tottenham jinx as Calvert-Lewin heads winner Dominic Calvert-Lewin's second-half header saw Everton claim its first Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur since 2012. Reuters London 13 September, 2020 23:31 IST Everton players celebrate Dominic Calvert-Lewin's winner against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters London 13 September, 2020 23:31 IST Everton justified the pre-season optimism as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header earned it an impressive 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League opener on Sunday -- the Merseyside club's first win over Spurs since 2012.Carlo Ancelotti's side arrived buoyed by the midweek signings of Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez and French powerhouse midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.They both made outstanding debuts, as did fellow new Brazilian midfielder Allan, but it was Sheffield-born Calvert-Lewin who gave Everton a thoroughly deserved victory against an unimaginative Tottenham side.RELATED| Vardy brace powers Leicester past West Brom After an even first half in which Richarlison wasted a great chance for Everton and keeper Jordan Pickford denied Tottenham's debutant Matt Doherty, Everton bossed the second period.Once Calvert-Lewin sent an unstoppable header past Hugo Lloris in the 55th minute, meeting Lucas Digne's free kick to perfection, Tottenham huffed and puffed but offered little. The leap. The finish. @CalvertLewin14 #TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/9EOT5xMmgy— Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2020 And while the season is still in its infancy and the transfer window remains open, Sunday's evidence shows Everton's prospects of challenging for a European place look brighter than Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.It was the first time Mourinho had lost the opening match of a Premier League season.“You look at the quality that's come in, it's an instant uplift,” Calvert-Lewin said. “As a centre forward you look at the creativity -- they've played at the top level. There should be chances this season and I need to be there,” he added.RELATED| Salah hits hat-trick as Liverpool outguns impressive Leeds Tottenham got an early scare when Ben Davies played a horribly stray pass across field and Richarlison gathered it and rounded Lloris, only to stumble and fire over an empty goal.It at least provided a wake-up alarm for Tottenham, which suddenly burst into life with Harry Kane just failing to get on the end of Son Heung-min's cross, Dele Alli having a shot tipped over by Pickford who then blocked Doherty's close-range effort after a brilliant lobbed pass by Kane.Rodriguez, signed from Real Madrid this week and looking to rediscover the heights that made him one of the world's most sought-after players after the 2014 World Cup, offered a performance that augurs well for the season.He was at the heart of much of Everton's best moves and almost bagged a goal when curling just wide before halftime.He also set up Richarlison after the break but again the Brazilian fluffed his finish. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos