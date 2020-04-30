Salzburg's Szoboszlai: Milan not my only option

Milan is reportedly leading the race to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, but the Salzburg midfielder insists he has other options available.

Hungary international Szoboszlai is expected to follow in the footsteps of Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino and leave Salzburg in the near future.

Inter, Lazio, Arsenal and Leicester City have all been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old, though it is Milan which is said to be in pole position to secure his signature for a fee in the region of €30million.

Szoboszlai has scored four goals and supplied as many assists in 29 appearances for Salzburg in 2019-20.

Asked whether he could see himself playing at Milan or in Serie A in general, Szoboszlai told Stats Perform: "I can't say anything about that. If it is going to happen, then so be it. In the end it is my decision.

"But I have more than just one opportunity. In the end I am going to choose the best one for me.

"I really like Serie A, but the Premier League or the German Bundesliga are also very good."

Szoboszlai looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo as a youngster but feels his playing style is more akin to that of Toni Kroos or Paul Pogba.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was my role model while I was young," he said.

"I have been watching him becoming the best player in the world. I am also still watching him and his work today.

"But if I had to name a player who has a similar way to play football like me, I would name Pogba or Kroos."