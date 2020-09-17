Football Football Infantino meets Trump to discuss 2026 FIFA World Cup FIFA president Gianni Infantino travelled to Washington to discuss the establishment of a FIFA headquarters in the U.S. for the 2026 World Cup and review preparations. Reuters ZURICH 17 September, 2020 18:51 IST "President Infantino thanked President Trump for his great commitment to the success of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and his engagement in a bright future for soccer in the US," FIFA said in a statement. - Getty Images Reuters ZURICH 17 September, 2020 18:51 IST FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has met United States President Donald Trump to discuss preparations for the 2026 World Cup which the country will co-host with Mexico and Canada, the global football body said on Thursday.Infantino travelled to Washington to discuss the establishment of a FIFA headquarters in the U.S. for the tournament and review preparations, FIFA said in a statement.“President Infantino thanked President Trump for his great commitment to the success of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and his engagement in a bright future for soccer in the US,” said the statement.Infantino also made a courtesy visit to U.S. Attorney General William Barr where he used the opportunity to “personally thank the U.S. authorities... for their work in the fight against corruption in football.”Several dozen football officials, mainly from Latin America and the Caribbean, were indicted in the United States in 2015 on corruption charges, leading to the biggest scandal in FIFA's history. Several of those have since been jailed. Belgium tops first FIFA rankings since pandemic shutdown “Ever since I was elected, we have shown our determination to eradicate malpractice that tarnished FIFA's reputation in the past,” said Infantino, who was elected in 2016.“I have had similar meetings in Switzerland, and FIFA's lawyers are also in regular contact with prosecutors and law enforcement agencies wherever and whenever needed,” he added.“In this way, I am fully convinced that the credibility and reputation of FIFA is being restored at the highest level.”Infantino himself is the subject of criminal proceedings in his native Switzerland which have been launched by a special prosecutor looking into meetings that the FIFA president had with former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber. Lauber and Infantino have denied wrongdoing. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos