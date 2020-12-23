Football Football Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard faces yet another spell out Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season and is expected to be out for several weeks. AP 23 December, 2020 22:18 IST Hazard missed five games with a muscle injury in September and October, and was out again for two weeks in mid-December with a thigh problem. - GETTY IMAGES AP 23 December, 2020 22:18 IST Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said Wednesday.Hazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Tuesday, a day after he had returned to full team training. But Dortmund said he picked up another muscle injury and “will be out for several weeks.” Hazard missed five games with a muscle injury in September and October, and was out again for two weeks in mid-December with a thigh problem. READ| Wolves boss Nuno refuses to apologise for criticising referee Mason He has scored three goals and set up three more in 12 games across all competitions for Dortmund this season. Dortmund is fifth in the Bundesliga as the league heads into a shortened winter break amid the coronavirus pandemic.Coach Lucien Favre was fired December 13 after a 5-1 loss to Stuttgart. Assistant coach Edin Terzic was appointed as his replacement on an interim basis. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos