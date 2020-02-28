'No East Bengal, no ISL in Bengal' placards in Salt Lake Stadium

A section of East Bengal fans on Friday put up placards at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, demanding the century-old club’s inclusion in the Indian Super League (ISL).

East Bengal, which is looking for a new investor after snapping ties with Quess Corp, will play its first I-League match of the season at the stadium, against Churchill Brothers on Saturday.

“No East Bengal. No ISL in Bengal,” read the placards pasted near the gates of the stadium on the eve of their match.

The protest was led by club fans from the Bidhannagar and Belaghata area.

All eyes are on East Bengal after Mohun Bagan made the move to join ISL from next season following its merger with Kolkata-based franchise ATK, which is owned by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

According to a top East Bengal official, negotiations are in the “final stage” and “it’s a matter of time“.

“We are hopeful of inking a deal. Hopefully, by March everything will be finalised and the announcement would be made,” an official said.