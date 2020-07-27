Star Talk Webinar: East Bengal @100 – Time to celebrate and introspect

Welcome to a world where we live, breathe and talk sports. Here is your chance to be a part of this world as Sportstar embarks on a new journey with Star Talk, a webinar series.

Be a part of the conversation and send in your questions for the experts — sportspersons and administrators.

In our second episode, to mark East Bengal's 100th anniversary on August 1, we will discuss the legendary Kolkata club's legacy and the current challenges it faces.

As the club celebrates its centenary, Sportstar will be in conversation with two legendary East Bengal players, Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, a long-standing club official in Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta and All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das.

What? A webinar celebrating East Bengal's 100 years

Who? Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh, Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta and Kushal Das will form the panel

When? August 1, 7pm

How to join? Click here to register for this free webinar



East Bengal was established on August 1, 1920, at the peak of India’s freedom struggle. The club, founded to give a voice to the Bengali diaspora from the other side of the River Padma, grew in prominence to forge one of the most iconic football rivalries in the globe. The Kolkata Derby, between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, is the most-anticipated and most-watched football game in India and also the subcontinent.

Watch episode 1 here - Star Talk Webinar: The IPL success story and the road ahead for Indian cricket

East Bengal is one of the most successful clubs in Indian football with 39 Calcutta Football League titles, 28 Indian Football Association (IFA) Shield titles and three National Football League crowns. The club also won the ASEAN Club Championship – a continental tournament – in 2003.

The one-hour discussion will be followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will begin at 7pm on August 1. It is a free webinar and you can register here.