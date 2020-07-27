Football Football Star Talk Webinar: East Bengal @100 – Time to celebrate and introspect In our second episode of Star Talk, we discuss East Bengal's legacy and the current challenges it faces, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary on August 1. Team Sportstar 27 July, 2020 19:42 IST Team Sportstar 27 July, 2020 19:42 IST Welcome to a world where we live, breathe and talk sports. Here is your chance to be a part of this world as Sportstar embarks on a new journey with Star Talk, a webinar series.Be a part of the conversation and send in your questions for the experts — sportspersons and administrators.In our second episode, to mark East Bengal's 100th anniversary on August 1, we will discuss the legendary Kolkata club's legacy and the current challenges it faces.As the club celebrates its centenary, Sportstar will be in conversation with two legendary East Bengal players, Bhaichung Bhutia and Renedy Singh, a long-standing club official in Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta and All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das.What? A webinar celebrating East Bengal's 100 yearsWho? Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh, Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta and Kushal Das will form the panelWhen? August 1, 7pmHow to join? Click here to register for this free webinarEast Bengal was established on August 1, 1920, at the peak of India’s freedom struggle. The club, founded to give a voice to the Bengali diaspora from the other side of the River Padma, grew in prominence to forge one of the most iconic football rivalries in the globe. The Kolkata Derby, between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, is the most-anticipated and most-watched football game in India and also the subcontinent.Watch episode 1 here - Star Talk Webinar: The IPL success story and the road ahead for Indian cricket East Bengal is one of the most successful clubs in Indian football with 39 Calcutta Football League titles, 28 Indian Football Association (IFA) Shield titles and three National Football League crowns. The club also won the ASEAN Club Championship – a continental tournament – in 2003.The one-hour discussion will be followed by a Q&A session.The webinar will begin at 7pm on August 1. It is a free webinar and you can register here. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos